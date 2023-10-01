Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football tonight. Not too many people are giving the Jets any chance at all to win this game. On paper the prospects look bleak. But who knows, we see unlikely upsets happen all the time in the NFL. A few early breaks, the crowd gets into it, the defense starts playing out of its mind ... you just never know. I sure don’t expect a win, but I always am ready to be surprised. Let’s see what happens.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in October:

Andy Vasquez - Jets O-line has chance to become an unexpected strength

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release K Austin Seibert

Ted Holmlund - Aaron Rodgers visits Jets and will attend 'Sunday Night Football' game

Dan Martin - Trea Turner gives Jets fans candid advice on Zach Wilson

Andrew Battifarano - Mac Jones not fined after alleged Sauce Gardner 'private parts' hit

Mark Cannizzaro - Kirk Cousins is wrong fit for Jets to replace Zach Wilison

Andrew Crane - Rob Gronkowski: Vikings should send Kirk Cousins to Jets if they lose in Week 4

Steve Serby - Jordan Whitehead wants an interception against Patrick Mahomes

Jared Schwartz - Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook looking to get Jets' rush game untracked

Zach Braziller - Garrett Wilson hopes Aaron Rodgers attends Jets-Chiefs game

Ralph Ventre - 'Hard Knocks' Star Tanzel Smart Returns to Jets

Ralph Ventre - Mac Jones Not Fined for Low Blow on Sauce Gardner

Ralph Ventre - Two Jets Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football vs. Chiefs

Ralph Ventre - How Much Longer Will Jets Back Zach as Starter?

Ralph Ventre - Saleh, Hackett Give Bizarre Rationale behind Lack of Snaps for Hardman and Ruckert

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Final Week 4 Roster Moves Feature NYJ Reunion

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Quinnen Williams Strongly Responds to Jets Locker Room Rumors

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Dalvin Cook Gets Called out, Team Urged to Bench Him

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider Pegs NYJ Draft Pick as Trade Candidate

Justin Fried - Mac Jones skates free again despite video evidence shared by NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Justin Fried - Joe Namath's comments were 'hurtful' to NY Jets team members

Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers will be in attendance for Sunday Night Football

Josh Buckhalter - Jets' Garrett Wilson Talks Up Chiefs' Chris Jones, Others

Rexwell Villas - Aaron Rodgers' plan will light fire under Zach Wilson vs Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Jim Cerny - Jermaine Johnson's eye-opening comments will catch Patrick Mahomes' attention

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.