Jets vs. Chiefs: How to watch, start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Tonight the Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The game is scheduled for an 8:20 pm Eastern kickoff. Kansas City is currently a 9 point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBC will televise the game. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the call. The game can also be streamed on NFL+, the league’s official streaming service, and Peacock with the relevant subscriptions.

Other games you will be able to see in the New York area this weekend include.

Falcons vs. Jaguars from London at 9:30 am streaming on ESPN+

Dolphins at Bills at 1:00 pm on CBS

Commanders at Eagles at 1:00 pm on FOX

Patriots at Cowboys at 4:25 pm on FOX

Seahawks at Giants at 8:15 pm Monday night on ESPN and ABC

To see what games will be shown in your area, go to 506sports.com.