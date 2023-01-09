Quinnen Williams Hopes to Agree to a New Contract With the Jets Before the Offseason Program

The Jets cleared out their lockers the day after their Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Heading into this offseason, one of the top storylines is the contract status of star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Williams broke out in his fourth NFL season. 2023 will be the final season of his contract.

Speaking to the media, Williams made it clear he wants to stay with the Jets and hopes a new deal is worked out soon.

Quinnen Williams said he wants to get a contract done before the offseason program.



"I feel like I deserve to get a contract done." #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 9, 2023

It would be nice to see something get done early in the offseason. While it may not be due to ownership directives, one of the staples of Woody Johnson’s tenure as owner has been acrimonious contract negotiations with star players. Even in situations where the Jets are able to work out a long term deal, things always seem to take longer and become more difficult than they need to.

Everybody knows Williams should get a healthy raise. There is no reason to let this situation linger.