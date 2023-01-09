 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alijah Vera-Tucker and Breece Hall Expect to Be Ready for Jets Training Camp in 2023

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the turning points of the 2022 Jets season came in an October victory over the Denver Broncos. The Jets won the game to improve their record to 5-2. It was the team’s fourth straight victory, but it came at a great cost. Running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who had the been the two best offensive players on the team to that point, both suffered season ending injuries. The Jets were never the same after losing those two.

In a positive development, both players said during clean out day that they expect to be ready for the start of training camp in 2023.

With Hall the question remains how quickly he will be back to 100 percent. Seriously knee injuries are always a bit tricky. Even when the player is healthy enough to get back onto the field, it can take time for everything to be there.

Vera-Tucker has less concerns in this department as he returns from an elbow injury.

In any event, this is very positive news for the Jets as they look forward to next season.

