Alijah Vera-Tucker and Breece Hall Expect to Be Ready for Jets Training Camp in 2023

One of the turning points of the 2022 Jets season came in an October victory over the Denver Broncos. The Jets won the game to improve their record to 5-2. It was the team’s fourth straight victory, but it came at a great cost. Running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who had the been the two best offensive players on the team to that point, both suffered season ending injuries. The Jets were never the same after losing those two.

In a positive development, both players said during clean out day that they expect to be ready for the start of training camp in 2023.

#Jets RB Breece Hall says he’s recovering at a faster rate than normal and believes he’ll be ready for the start of training camp pic.twitter.com/7U73ezZKTQ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 9, 2023

Alijah Vera-Tucker said he anticipates being ready for start of #Jets season next year.



Calls it “tough” to be on such an incline & then suffering the season-ending injury — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 9, 2023

With Hall the question remains how quickly he will be back to 100 percent. Seriously knee injuries are always a bit tricky. Even when the player is healthy enough to get back onto the field, it can take time for everything to be there.

Vera-Tucker has less concerns in this department as he returns from an elbow injury.

In any event, this is very positive news for the Jets as they look forward to next season.