Jets Black Monday News Tracker

Today is Black Monday in the NFL. The day after the regular season ends is when most head coaching and general manager changes happen. Of course there is no rule a change has to happen today. Some firings happen days, weeks, or even months after the season ends. Still, we can expect the bulk of the moves to happen today.

The Jets are not expected to make major changes. In the Woody Johnson Era, the Jets have announced significant Black Monday firings either early in the morning or even the night before. We will wait to see whether this trend holds with multiple reports of Woody Johnson being “furious” with the team’s finish. Even if Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas remain around, there might be changes elsewhere on the coaching staff. All we can do is wait and see.

