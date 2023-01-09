New York Jets Own the 13th Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the season over, the first eighteen picks in the 2023 NFL Draft have been set. The remaining fourteen will be settled by Playoff results.

Barring a trade, the Jets will pick 13th overall this spring at the Draft. Six teams finished with an identical 7-10 record. They were the Jets, the Falcons, the Panthers, the Saints, the Titans, and the Browns. Ties in Draft order are broken by strength of schedule. Unfortunately for the Jets, they faced the most difficult schedule of this group so they will pick last in the first round. When there are ties, the Draft order rotates in subsequent rounds so the Jets will pick higher than thirteenth in most rounds after the first.

The speculation about the Jets’ eventual pick will rise in the months ahead. For now here is the 2023 NFL Draft order.