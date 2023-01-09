Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets let their season end with a whimper, losing to the Miami Dolphins 11-6. The Jets offense was pitiful, with all running backs rushing for less than 3 yards per carry. Mike LaFleur was starting to get blame for the Jets’ problems, and this week did not help him at all. The Jets lost a game to a 3rd string checkdown artist - essentially the Jets’ Streveler - in a game that could’ve seen the team force their division rivals out of the playoffs. Instead, the team let Miami get the final playoff berth in the AFC. On top of that, there should be questions about the team going forward; sputtering after such a strong start just to go on an incredible losing streak. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Touchdowns Still Elusive as Jets Fall in Miami, 11-6

Aidan Graham - Jets disappointing season ends with 11–6 loss to Dolphins

Associated Press - Jets' season ends with whimper as Dolphins make playoffs

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday’s 11-6 loss to Dolphins, including more struggles on offense

Brian Costello - Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets close out season with 11-6 loss in Miami | Highlights

NFL.com - Can't-Miss Play: New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin's one-handed catch requires incredible grip strength

John Pullano - Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Dazzles in Season Finale

NewYorkJets.com - Highlights | Every Garrett Wilson Catch vs. the Dolphins

SNY - Garrett Wilson explains rookie season growth, pride in team's draft class | Jets Post Game

Alex Smith - Jets' Sauce Gardner: 'This time next year, we're going to be in the playoffs'

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh apologizes for Jets' collapse, missing playoffs

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh noncommittal on Mike LaFleur’s future, but the big question: What will Woody Johnson do?

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh Post-Miami: 'It's Frustrating Because You Know You're Right There'

SNY - Robert Saleh: 'We asked the guys to fight, and they absolutely fought all the way until the end' | Jets Post Game

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets players who likely played their final game with the team

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ 5 biggest offseason questions after season ends with pathetic 11-6 loss at Dolphins

Doric Sam - Jets Rumors: Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr to Be Targeted by NYJ

Jack Bell - Jets Joe Flacco Shared a Special Day with His Sons in Miami

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.