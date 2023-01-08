Packers vs Lions Game Thread

We’ve come to the final game of the NFL regular season. The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in a win and you’re in game for the Packers.

The 8-8 Detroit Lions come into this game winners of seven of their last nine games. At one time the Lions were 1-6 and looking like contenders for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Coming into this weekend the Lions needed the Seattle Seahawks to lose or tie against the Los Angeles Rams to remain in contention for the final NFC wild card berth. The Seahawks beat the Rams earlier today, eliminating the Lions from contention. Now the Lions are looking to play spoilers against their divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers. If the Lions win or tie against the Packers, the Packers will not make the playoffs.

The 8-8 Green Bay Packers come into this game riding a four game winning streak. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers got off to a rough start this season after he lost his favorite target Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. As the season has progressed Rodgers has gotten more comfortable with his young receivers and the Packers have started to win. A Packers win tonight will put them in the playoffs for the third straight year and the 12th out of the last 14 years. A loss or tie against the Lions will end the Packers’ season.

Use this thread to comment on the game between the Packers and the Lions.