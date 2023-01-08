Week 18 Late Games Open Thread

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

In the NFC East the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles try to wrap up the best record in the NFC when they take on the 9-6-1 New York Giants, and the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys tussle with the Washington Commanders in a long time rivalry game.

In the NFC West the 8-8 Seattle Seahawks try to keep faint playoff hopes alive when they face the 5-11 Los Angeles Rams, and the woeful 4-12 Arizona Cardinals try to stop the juggernaut 12-4 San Francisco 49ers.

Finally, in the AFC West the 10-6 Los Angeles Chargers have already clinched a wild card spot as they take on the 4-12 Denver Broncos.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.