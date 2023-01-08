Jets vs Dolphins Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Miami Dolphins is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Dolphins, 3 - 3.

The Jets opened the game on defense. After the Dolphins moved the ball into Jets territory the Jets eventually forced a turnover on downs.

From there the team exchanged a series of punts in a scoreless 1st quarter dominated by the defenses.

A little more than 4 minutes into the 2nd quarter the Jets got the first scoring opportunity with a 56 yard field goal attempt which missed wide left, leaving the game scoreless.

The Dolphins took advantage of the great field position the missed field goal gave them. They went on a short drive to the Jets 19 yard line before settling for a 37 yard field goal with a little more than 5 minutes left in the half. That gave the Dolphins a 3 - 0 lead.

The Jets responded with their best drive of the half before settling for a 32 yard field goal and a 3 - 3 tie.

The next Dolphins’ possession ended on a Quincy Williams sack as the first half expired.

We go into the second half with the Jets tied with the Dolphins at 3 - 3.

Enjoy the second half everyone.