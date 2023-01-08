Jets vs Dolphins Game Thread

It’s the final game of the season for the New York Jets and the Jets are on the road in Miami, Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins.

This game is just playing out the string for the Jets. The Jets’ season really ended last week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With nothing on the line, a makeshift offensive line missing three starters, and a washed up Joe Flacco under center, this one could get ugly. The Dolphins will also be starting a third string quarterback, so this game would take on the look of a preseason game if it weren’t for the fact the Dolphins are still chasing a wild card berth. Since this game means a lot to the Dolphins, the Jets get to play spoilers.

