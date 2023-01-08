Jets vs Dolphins Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road in Miami, Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins today. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in Miami will be seasonably warm for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the east southeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonable for South Florida in January, in the mid to upper 70s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be moderate, in the low to mid 60s throughout the game. There will be a near zero chance of showers throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a beautiful, mild afternoon for fans and players alike on an early January day in Miami. Fans will likely find the weather delightful. The players might find it a bit warm during game action, but the conditions really should not have much of an effect on the game.

Enjoy the game everybody.