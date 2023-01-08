Jets vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

On the final weekend of the NFL regular season, both CBS and FOX have doubleheaders.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Dolphins early on FOX

Patriots at Bills early on CBS

Cowboys at Commanders late on FOX

Giants at Eagles late on CBS

Today’s game between the Jets and the Dolphins is scheduled for a 1:00 pm Eastern kickoff from South Florida. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will call the game for FOX. The Dolphins are 3.5 point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Since this game carries major Playoff implications for the Dolphins, it has a wide broadcast footprint. The vast majority of the Northeast will get the game along with South Florida, a great deal of the Mountain region, the Southwest, and Southern California. To see whether your local FOX affiliate will be showing the game, check out the maps at 506sports.com. If the game isn’t shown in your region, NFL Sunday Ticket is the provider of out of market games. This will be the final weekend it will be provided by DirecTV as the service will be taken over by Google for the 2023 season. Sunday Ticket offers streaming packages for fans who are students and those who live in a place where DirecTV cannot provide service.

The entire nation will see Lions at Packers tonight on NBC.

