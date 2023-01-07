Jets Fans Are Willing to Give Robert Saleh Another Chance

For the final time during the regular season, it is time to check the views of the Jets fanbase with our weekly results SB Nation Reacts. During the season and at various points during the offseason we ask Jets fans for their opinions on pressing issues. The survey is called SB Nation Reacts.

With the Jets collapsing in December and missing the postseason for the 12th straight season, the fanbase is in an unhappy mood. Is it uphappy enough to want a coaching change? The results may surprise you. Jets fans we polled didn’t just show a preference to keep Robert Saleh. They didn’t even choose an option we provided for the Jets to keep Robert Saleh and fire Mike LaFleur.

It seems clear the Jets fans we polled were not blaming coaching for the team’s struggles. Only 13 percent pinned the most blame on LaFleur as the primary issue on offense for the Jets. Zach Wilson took the top slot while the offensive line finished second.

Don’t mistake this to mean Jets fans are happy, though. Fan confidence dropped to 63 percent after the team was eliminated in a loss to the Seahawks. Confidence has rarely been below 80 percent this season so this is quite a fall.

