Jaguars vs Titans Game Thread

We’ve come to the final week of the NFL regular season. In the nightcap of a Saturday NFL doubleheader, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in a game to decide the AFC South title.

Both these teams are still in contention and fighting for the AFC South crown. The winner of this game will be the AFC South champions.

The 7-9 Tennessee Titans come into this game riding a six game losing streak. At one time the Titans were 7-3 and looking like one of the best teams in the AFC. Six straight losses later the Titans somehow are still in contention for the AFC South title and a playoff berth. A win tonight against the Jaguars clinches the AFC South title for the Titans, while a loss eliminates them from the playoffs.

The 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars come into this game riding a four game winning streak. Second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has really come into his own in the second half of this season and the Jaguars have rallied behind Lawrence to bring themselves to the brink of the AFC South title. A Jaguars win over the Titans tonight clinches the AFC South crown for the Jaguars. A loss and the Jaguars would need a ton of help to make the playoffs as a wild card.

Use this thread to comment on the game between the Titans and the Jaguars.