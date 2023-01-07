Chiefs vs Raiders Game Thread

We’ve come to the final week of the NFL regular season. In the first game of a weekend full of games with playoff implications, the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the playoff picture starts to come into focus only one of these teams has much to play for. The Chiefs can clinch the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over the Raiders. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs and are playing a spoiler role in this game.

The 6-10 Raiders are one of the more disappointing teams this season. After the Raiders acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason to pair with quarterback Derek Carr, many considered them a serious contender this year. It has not worked out that way. Adams has been great but Carr has fizzled and he finally was benched. Jarrett Stidham has replaced Carr in the starting lineup for the Raiders and he had an impressive game in defeat last week against a superior San Francisco 49ers team. The Raiders would love to knock off their division rivals this weekend, but it does not seem likely.

The 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game winners of 9 of their last 10 games. The Chiefs are once again in the conversation for the best team in the NFL this year as they ride the coattails of another superb performance by future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have won four of the last five games between these two teams. With the #1 seed in the AFC on the line for the Chiefs I expect them to take care of business against an overmatched Raiders team today.

Use this thread to comment on the game between the Raiders and the Chiefs.