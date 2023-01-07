NFL Picks for Week 18 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3-point underdogs on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That seems like a reasonable spread for this game. Both teams are in the midst of 5 game losing streaks. Both teams look like they will be starting 3rd string quarterbacks. Both teams have injury issues on the offensive line. The Dolphins have a top offense and a suspect defense while the Jets have a top defense and a suspect offense. On paper this one looks like a matchup of equals. But the Dolphins are home, and they are playing for a playoff spot, while the Jets are on the road and playing for nothing but pride. Seems like a game the Dolphins should win.
Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.
The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
