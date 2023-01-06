Joe Flacco to Start at QB for the Jets Week 18 Against the Dolphins

Joe Flacco began the season at quarterback for the Jets, starting the first three games in place of an injured Zach Wilson. He will now close the season out for the Jets, starting the Week 18 season finale against the Dolphins in place of an injured Mike White. White was downgraded on the injury report Thursday, and the team announced Flacco’s return to the lineup on Friday.

Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out, per source. Joe Flacco will start. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 6, 2023

With White less than 100 percent, and the Jets eliminated from the Playoff race, putting White on the field did not seem very logical. He likely played his way out of consideration to be the 2023 starter in the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks. Robert Saleh indicated earlier in the week the team did not think Zach Wilson was in a place to see the field so that leaves us with Flacco. Why Flacco over Chris Streveler? I honestly have no idea. It might be fun for a quarter or so to watch Streveler run around. Instead we will watch what will likely be a painful final game of Flacco’s distinguished career.

Making matters even rougher, the immobile quarterback will have an offensive line down three starters.