Mike White Downgraded to Limited

There is a question at the Quarterback position for the Jets, then again what else is new.

After starting against Seattle, it was expected that Mike White would finish the season on the road in Miami.

However, after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, White was downgraded to limited on Thursday. It's usually not a good sign when a player does less work as the week progresses.

White also missed his media session yesterday with the team saying that he was held up with another commitment, which just seems a tad strange.

According to Rich Cimini it was Joe Flacco getting reps with the first team with Mike missing. Chances are it'll be Joe Flacco starting with Chris Streveler as the backup.

Robert Saleh is set to meet with the media in a couple of hours and he'll elaborate on whether Mike will be available and whether Zach will be inactive or available for the game.

At this point I think it'll do more harm than good to have Zach take the field. If he needs a reset, actually give him a reset. Resets take time and usually they need a couple of months, not a couple of weeks.