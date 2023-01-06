Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur recently spoke about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and admitted that the team probably should have had Wilson sit in his rookie season. While I understand that sentiment, when picking that early in the draft, a team needs to have a quarterback who can be able to shoulder the load and continue to develop. We’ve seen Trevor Lawrence have an absolute disaster of a season under Urban Meyer only to bounce-back this year with Doug Pederson. Zach Wilson has been a near opposite version of that, with injuries and lack of success haunting his already young NFL career. While Saleh and the Jets haven’t stated they’ve moved on, it’s hard to envision Wilson as anything more than a backup on the team right now. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Five to Watch When the Jets Play 'Double Spoiler' at the Dolphins

SNY - C.J. Mosley stresses importance of Jets finishing season strong, possibly ending up the top defense

John Pullano - Jets S Tony Adams to ‘Put it All on the Line’ vs. Miami

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast with Cynthia Frelund | Jets at Dolphins (S2E17)

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

Benjamin Jacob - The biggest long-term concern from the NY Jets' five-game losing streak

Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast: Should The Jets Fire Mike LaFleur?

Rivka Boord - An argument for NY Jets to move on from OC Mike LaFleur

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike LaFleur, on hot seat, not shying away from struggles: ‘This last month has sucked’

Rivka Boord - NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur makes key admission about Zach Wilson

Danny Abriano - Mike LaFleur says Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting during rookie season: 'We gotta pick up the scraps'

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Mike LaFleur: Zach Wilson shouldn't have started as rookie

David Wyatt-Hupton - Can Zach Wilson be Fixed?

SNY - NFL Insider says Jets will likely add a veteran QB for the 2023 season | Connor Hughes

Michael Nania - Only one NY Jets unit actually showed up in Seattle

John Pullano - Jets Justin Hardee on Pro Bowl Honor: ‘Meant the World to Me’

Matt Musico - Could Tom Brady actually be Jets' QB savior?

Michael Nania - Le'Veon Bell reveals odd play from Adam Gase's NY Jets playbook

Ryan Moran - New York Jets all-time great CB Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Tory Woodbury

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.