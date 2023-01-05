Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets not likely to face either Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater this week, there should be zero excuses for this team to come out flat. One of the biggest problems - even admitted by members of the team - is the lack of urgency in big time games. This has been a theme of the Jets for many years, and one that needs to be fixed immediately if Robert Saleh has any expectations of remaining the coach of the team going forward. Neither the defense nor the offense has an excuse for a slow start this week, so let’s hope the team is able to end what was once a promising season on a more inspiring note, despite not being able to secure a playoff berth for yet another year. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Former Jet Bart Scott: ‘The Future Begins Now’

NewYorkJets.com - How Are Garrett Wilson, Jets Approaching the Season Finale at Miami?

Brian Costello - Spoiling Dolphins’ playoff push is all Jets have left

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 18 Jets at Dolphins

Rivka Boord - Is playing starters the right decision for NY Jets in Week 18?

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

Rivka Boord - Was the NY Jets' 6-3 start a mirage that foretold their demise?

Rich Cimini - Revolving door at QB undermined New York Jets' season

Justin Fried - 4 most notable unsung heroes for the NY Jets in 2022

Associated Press - Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse

SNY - Quinnen Williams says Jets defense improved 'week to week' in 2022, hopes to build on defensive success next season

David Wyatt-Hupton - Is Mike LaFleur on the Hot Seat?

Michael Nania - Why it's wrong to scapegoat NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur

Scott Thompson - Jets committed to Zach Wilson's development: 'Through hell or high water'

Alex Smith - Robert Saleh says Jets 'not wavering' on Zach Wilson: 'We have all the confidence in the world in him'

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: All the confidence in the world

Bridget Hyland - Ex-Jets receivers name QB team must pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bridget Hyland - Are Jets ‘stable’ enough for Raiders’ Derek Carr to waive his no-trade clause?

Michael Nania - Grading every Mike White throw at Seattle Seahawks

Ethan Greenberg - Darrelle Revis Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Allen Settle - Why the NY Jets should sweep the Rookie of the Year races

