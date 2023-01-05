Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Jets Reacts Survey: Week 18 By Kyle Thele Jan 5, 2023, 11:38am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jets Reacts Survey: Week 18 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/V5PNLN/">Please take our survey</a> More From Gang Green Nation New York Jets Flight Connections 1/5/23 New York Jets Expected Points Added by Offensive and Defensive Unit Why the Jets Should Think Big at Quarterback | Podcast Mailbag New York Jets Flight Connections 1/4/23 Mailbag Questions What’s Going on with Bryce Huff? Loading comments...
Loading comments...