Why the Jets Should Think Big at Quarterback | Podcast Mailbag

The Jets are heading into what could be an eventful offseason. The team will have improved its win record by 3 or 4 this season, but the Playoff drought has been extended to a 12th straight year. Could it be time to make a big move at the most important position on the field? I say so and explain why on today’s mailbag podcast.

Each week we do a podcast mailbag. Thank you as always for submitting questions. As usual, there were more great questions than there was time to answer all of them. If your question went unanswered this week, feel free to submit it on for a future mailbag. It is going to be a long offseason.

Beyond quarterback, this mailbag also discusses the coaching staff, Joe Douglas’ roster building approach, and more.

