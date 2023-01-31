Quinnen Williams Frustrated by Jets Offensive Woes in 2022

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. While this game had little relevance for the New York Jets, it nonetheless wound up facilitating one Jet becoming a small trending topic on Twitter. Specifically, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams tweeted and then deleted the below, causing a mild stir among Jets Twitter.

QUINNEN WILLIAMS FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/cQ6VMMHpyA — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 29, 2023

This tweet was in reference to the 49ers complete inability to move the football on offense following the injury to Quarterback Brock Purdy. Overall, this tweet seems to imply that Quinnen was (understandably) frustrated by the offense’s general ineptitude at various points this season. While the tweet has since been deleted, this may give us a glimpse into the temperature of the Jets locker room and any harmony or disharmony within it during the 2022 season.

Notably, this tweet also follows a growing tend wherein New York Jets players have criticized the organization and members of it in recent months via Twitter either via their own tweets or via liked tweets. While any frustrations are largely irrelevant now that the season has ended, it may be something to keep in mind as the Jets offseason and subsequent season play out over the next few months.