NFL salary cap for 2023 set for $224.8 million, Jets will need to clear space

The NFL salary cap has been set for the 2023 league year at $224.8 million per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the league informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap would be a record $224.8 million per club, according to sources informed of the situation. It’s a $16.6 million leap for each club from the $208.2 million cap in 2022. With increased new media deals, the added 17th game and other increased profits, the salary cap is expected to continue its upward climb in future years.

Most estimates had the cap rising to around $220 million. This is a slight bump on those figures.

Of course on paper this is no advantage for any team. All 32 clubs benefit from a higher cap. I do think it helps teams that are tight up against the cap a bit more. Teams with a lot of cap space won’t be greatly helped by a few extra million. Teams that have minimal room need to make difficult decisions about which players to cut and which to keep. A few extra million could help them figure out a way to retain a valuable player who otherwise might need to go.

The Jets find themselves as one of the teams with a tight cap situation. Even after the bump, Over the Cap estimates they approximately $2.8 million...over the cap. The Jets do have a number of moves they could potentially make to clear up space for additions this offseason.