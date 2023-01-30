Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Super Bowl teams are set. The Kansas City Chiefs won a squeaker against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers. I’m taking the Eagles over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. How about you?

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Monday in January:

Andrew Crane - Quinnen Williams appears to shade Jets in deleted 49ers tweet

Daniel Kelly - Why Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Won't Be Traded to New York Jets

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Urged to Recruit Packers WR Allen Lazard

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Insider Says Jets Exploring Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets DL Quinnen Williams Takes Shot at Team During 49ers-Eagles Game

Steve Johnson - Nathaniel Hackett Could Bring Much Needed Stability

Justin Fried - Colin Cowherd talks about the NY Jets and embarrasses himself again

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Woody Johnson backs Zach Wilson, Sauce Gardner commercial

Mason Smoller - New York Jets Team Needs in 2023 Off-Season

Jim Cerny - 2 best Aaron Rodgers trades Jets must offer Packers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.