Examining the Jets passing game struggles: A problem larger than the quarterback

On Sunday, the New York Jets struggled to pass the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. This is reflected in the overall stat line of quarterback Mike White, who had 23 completions on 46 attempts for 240 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. By no stretch would one argue that Mike White played well, which is further supported by his QBR of 12.2 as graded by ESPN.

However, the struggles of the passing game was not solely due to Mike White. A passing offense requires multiple components, QB, offensive line, and pass catching play in order to succeed. In the instance of the version of the New York Jets that played on Sunday, they seem to have had none of those components operating at a competent level.

As it relates to the pass targets, they failed to separate.

Just putting tomorrow's stat post together and I absolutely agree that Mike White was really bad, but man he got no help whatsoever. Below is the average separation for Jets receivers, WR's got nothing and had 5 drops as well (Season high) #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/gF3Ui3XKBS — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) January 2, 2023

As it relates to the offensive line, they failed to block.

The #Jets O-Line allowed 3 sacks, 19 pressures and 5 QB hits vs. the Seahawks, per TruMedia.



At this point, the only O-Lineman that started today I'm fully confident will be back next year is Laken Tomlinson.



Joe Douglas has a lot of work to do on the O-Line. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2023

And as it relates to the quarterback, well, his stat line speaks for itself... as does his own assessment of his play.

"There's a standard that those guys deserve and I did not play to that standard today."



- Mike White pic.twitter.com/q5OPPPoRR9 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 2, 2023

As the above figures suggest, the Jets passing game simply fired on no cylinders and, in line with that, they struggled. However, despite this seeming failure across the board, a great deal of criticism has landed squarely on Mike White and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for Sunday’s loss.

But what do you think? Based on the above figures and the eye test of Sunday, who do you think is most to blame for the general ineptitude of the Jets passing game in their most recent loss?