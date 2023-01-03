 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Examining the Jets passing game struggles: A problem larger than the quarterback

By IMissFatRex
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the New York Jets struggled to pass the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. This is reflected in the overall stat line of quarterback Mike White, who had 23 completions on 46 attempts for 240 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. By no stretch would one argue that Mike White played well, which is further supported by his QBR of 12.2 as graded by ESPN.

However, the struggles of the passing game was not solely due to Mike White. A passing offense requires multiple components, QB, offensive line, and pass catching play in order to succeed. In the instance of the version of the New York Jets that played on Sunday, they seem to have had none of those components operating at a competent level.

As it relates to the pass targets, they failed to separate.

As it relates to the offensive line, they failed to block.

And as it relates to the quarterback, well, his stat line speaks for itself... as does his own assessment of his play.

As the above figures suggest, the Jets passing game simply fired on no cylinders and, in line with that, they struggled. However, despite this seeming failure across the board, a great deal of criticism has landed squarely on Mike White and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for Sunday’s loss.

But what do you think? Based on the above figures and the eye test of Sunday, who do you think is most to blame for the general ineptitude of the Jets passing game in their most recent loss?

