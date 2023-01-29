AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs Bengals Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Conference Championships. In the nightcap of a Sunday doubleheader the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the #1 seed in the AFC, come into this game winners of 11 of their last 12 games. Featuring the NFL’s best offense and the NFL’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, the red hot Chiefs have too much firepower for most opponents. The major problem for the Chiefs today will be the health of their best two players on offense. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the Chiefs’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes is expected to start for the Chiefs, but how much the ankle injury will affect his game is anyone’s guess. Mahomes is not likely to be 100 percent. In addition, tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report on Friday with a back problem. Kelce is expected to start the game, but like Mahomes, how much this injury will affect him is anyone’s guess.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game red hot, winners of their last 10 straight games, including a dominant win over the Buffalo Bills on the road last week. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ multiple plus weapons on offense give the Bengals, unlike most teams, the ability to stick with the Chiefs in a shootout. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they have major issues on their offensive line. Three of their five starters on the offensive line will miss this game for the Bengals. The Bengals performed admirably without those same three starters against the Bills last week, but it remains to be seen how they will hold up over the long haul. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship Game, and they have beaten the Chiefs the last three times these two teams played each other. We’ll see if they have what it takes to make it four straight wins against the Chiefs. That won’t be easy.

It’s the Chiefs and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. Use this thread to comment on the game.