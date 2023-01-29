NFC Championship Game: Eagles vs 49ers Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Conference Championships. In the first game of a Sunday doubleheader the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the #1 seed in the NFC, come into this game with an NFL best 15-3 record. The Eagles were 13-1 a few weeks ago and looking like the best team in football. Quarterback Jalen Hurts missed two games with an injury, both Eagles losses, before coming back to lead the Eagles to a victory over the New York Giants to close out the regular season. Last week the Eagles made it three straight victories over the Giants with a dominating performance in the divisional round. This Eagles team is well rounded, finishing the regular season with the NFL’s 3rd ranked offense and 2nd ranked defense. The Eagles have faced seven playoff teams this season and went 6-1, their only loss coming when Hurts was hurt. Bottom line, if Hurts is healthy, this is a formidable team that may be the best in the NFL. This team, does, however, have a weakness. Opponents have had success running the ball against the Eagles this year. The key to beating the Eagles is to avoid getting too far behind so that you have to abandon the run and face the fearsome Eagles pass rush repeatedly.

The San Francisco 49ers might just be the best team in the NFL. They are certainly the hottest team in the NFL. The 49ers have not lost a game since late October. Since then they have reeled off 12 straight victories, and most of the games have not been close. Like the Eagles, the 49ers have faced seven playoff teams this year and went 6-1. Last week the 49ers beat a very good Dallas Cowboys team in the divisional round. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has come on in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and lit it up, to the tune of a 7-0 record as a starter. Purdy, however, has never faced a pass rush nearly as fearsome as the Eagles. This should prove to be a major challenge for the rookie. The 49ers will need to find success running the ball, as they have done most of the year, if they are to have a chance against the Eagles. As good as the 49ers offense has been lately, the defense is even better. The 49ers boast the best defense in the NFL. They have held 10 of their last 12 opponents to 20 points or less. Now they try to shut down the Eagles’ 3rd ranked offense, featuring the best offensive line in the NFL. It won’t be easy. What a great game to kick off the NFL Conference Championships.

It’s the Eagles and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. Use this thread to comment on the game.