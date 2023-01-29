Good morning Gang Green Nation! Today we get the Conference Championship games. Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Bengals - they’re all formidable teams worthy of the Super Bowl. These should be great games to watch today. Meanwhile, the Jets are stuck pining for an Aaron Rodgers trade and hoping he’s worth the massive cap hit and whatever trade assets he’d cost the Jets. You can put me in the let’s not trade for Rodgers group. Whatever happens, I just hope we can look forward to the Jets taking part in an AFC Championship Game sometime in the not too distant future.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:

Henry McKenna - What Nathaniel Hackett brings to Jets, with or without Aaron Rodgers

Caroline Hendershot - Jets LB Kwon Alexander 'Brought a Different Swagger’ to Defense in 2022

Antwan Staley - 5 defensive players the Jets should watch at the Senior Bowl

Mike Lupica - If Aaron Rodgers leaves the Packers, the Jets need to be all in

Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Jets join trade frenzy, Giants add receiver

Brian Costello - Jets have long-shot options if top QB targets don't work out

Mark Cannizzaro - Nathaniel Hackett earned his shot to change his narrative

Brian Costello - Non-Aaron Rodgers veterans provide Jets options to end QB woes

Rich Cimini - Should QB-needy New York Jets go all-in for Aaron Rodgers?

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Connected to Chiefs’ DB Juan Thornhill

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: LT Broderick Jones Linked to NY in NFL Draft

Michael Obermuller - Analyst Calls Out Jets After Mike LaFleur Hired by Rams

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Sauce Gardner Speaks Out on QB Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Corey Davis, Aaron Rodgers Part of Packers Proposed Trade

Dylan Tereman - Senior Bowl Primer: 5 Defensive Prospects to Watch for the Jets

Dylan Tereman - Senior Bowl Primer: 5 Offensive Prospects to Watch for the Jets

Brandyn Pokrass - Nathaniel Hackett's Hire Officially Begins The Jets' QB Search

Justin Fried - NY Jets could include Corey Davis in an Aaron Rodgers trade

Justin Fried - Todd Monken rejected the NY Jets OC offer, interviewed for the Bucs

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Mike LaFleur hired, Jets might lose coach, Joe Klecko honored

Justin Fried - 3 trade packages the NY Jets can offer for Aaron Rodgers

USA Today - Jets RB Breece Hall on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Billy Riccette - Joe Klecko named winner of Maxwell Football Club Legends Award

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets top 10 free agents

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: What will it cost to get Aaron Rodgers?

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Getting to know new Run Game Coordinator and OL Coach Keith Carter

Jim Cerny - Jets' Sauce Gardner reacts to Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

Owen Crisafulli - Aaron Rodgers trade: Jets must go all in after Nathaniel Hackett hire

Matt Musico - Jets' Breece Hall also endorses an Aaron Rodgers pursuit

Ryan Honey - Jets’ Sauce Gardner hops on Aaron Rodgers hype train

James Kratch - Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers charm offensive is on

Ryan Honey - Breaking down Jets' 2023 free agents: Who should they sign, let walk?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.