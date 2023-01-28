Good morning, Gang Green Nation. The weekend is here. Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has landed on his feet. News broke on Friday that the coach was hired as the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay. This is not a surprise. Ever since LaFleur’s departure from the Jets, there were rumors he would have multiple job offers. He seemed to be the favorite for the Rams job from the outset. LaFleur was not able to make things work with Zach Wilson. The Jets seem intent on replacing their offensive coordinator-quarterback duo. With the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator half is filled. Now all attention goes to the quarterback spot where there are plenty of rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially coming to the Jets. There are a number of hurdles to a Rodgers trade, however.

