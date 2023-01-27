Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As most of you know by now, former Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett was named as the new offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Hackett comes into NY with a great resume - as an offensive coordinator. While his time in Denver was mediocre to say the least, his results as an offensive coordinator speak for themselves. That, and a couple other reasons, are why I’m a bit more optimistic on this hire than some people may be. And I hold those sentiments even if the move doesn’t bring Aaron Rodgers - who played under Hackett in Green Bay - over to the Jets. While Hackett may not be the ‘sexy’ hire, he could be the one to finally give the Jets offense the spark it’s been missing in over a decade. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

