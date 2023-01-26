What do you think about the Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator?

The Jets have a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett spent less than one year as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Prior to that he had stints as offensive coordinator and in other assistant roles with the Packers, Jaguars, and Bills.

The hiring of Hackett will likely raise speculation that the Jets could trade for Aaron Rodgers. Buzz about a possible trade began to rise this week. Hackett and Rodgers reportedly developed a good working relationship during the coach’s three years stint with the Packers. A year ago when Hackett was hired in Denver there were rumors the Broncos brought in the coach with the hopes of trading for Rodgers.

While Hackett’s time with the Packers was successful, the rest of his record is less consistent.

What are your thoughts? Are you happy with this hire? Does it depend on whether it is accompanied with a deal for Rodgers?