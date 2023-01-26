Robert Saleh: Quarterback was the number one concern in hiring Nathaniel Hackett

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s decision to hire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was based first and foremost of the quarterback position.

Robert Saleh says the "No. 1 concern" with candidates was the quarterback position — understandably so.



Said he stressed to all, including Hackett, that they plan to add a veteran.



Hackett will begin prep on who next week. They haven't talked specific names. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 26, 2023

It’s a bit difficult to believe Saleh didn’t discuss names with any candidate. That is doubly true with a coach like Hackett who has close ties to the biggest name quarterback who potentially could hit the market; current Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh says he had over 15 candidates, including college. "Kept circling back" to Hackett. "Really, really excited" about the hire. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 26, 2023

Saleh said he preferred an experienced play caller. Also praised Hackett's relationships with his past QBs and ability to establish a running game. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 26, 2023

I’m not entirely sure which past non-Aaron Rodgers quarterbacks had impressive results under Hackett. He hasn’t had much to work with. I’d guess it isn’t really his fault that EJ Manuel and Blake Bortles failed to develop. Still I wouldn’t hold quarterbacks like them up as proof of Hackett’s overall effectiveness.

Rodgers himself was already a first ballot Hall of Famer by the time Hackett began coaching him.

In any event, Hackett will be running the Jets offense in the 2023 season.