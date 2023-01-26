 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nathaniel Hackett hired as Jets offensive coordinator

The former Broncos head coach and Packers/Jaguars/Bills offensive coordinator finds a new job.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The New York Jets’ search for a new offensive coordinator is over. The job has gone to former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was fired after less than one season on the job with the Broncos. He has previous stints as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

Notably he worked with and developed a relationship with Aaron Rodgers during his time in Green Bay. Many have theorized the Broncos hired Hackett last year in part to try to entice Rodgers to come to Denver. It didn’t work out. There is now speculation about Rodgers potentially being traded to the Jets. It is anybody’s guess how realistic this is.

Outside of his stint with Rodgers, his record running offenses is unremarkable. Hackett was in charge of an offense worse than the Jets’ unproductive unit this year in Denver. He did at least run a successful offense in Jacksonville in 2017 based on the run game and backed by a strong defense. Perhaps that is the route the Jets are hoping to take.

Hackett’s father Paul also served as Jets offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004, establishing a reputation as a conservative play-caller.

