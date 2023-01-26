Nathaniel Hackett hired as Jets offensive coordinator

The New York Jets’ search for a new offensive coordinator is over. The job has gone to former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett has led a Top-10 scoring offense three times as a coordinator and his offenses have helped three teams to Conference Championship games. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023

Hackett was fired after less than one season on the job with the Broncos. He has previous stints as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

Notably he worked with and developed a relationship with Aaron Rodgers during his time in Green Bay. Many have theorized the Broncos hired Hackett last year in part to try to entice Rodgers to come to Denver. It didn’t work out. There is now speculation about Rodgers potentially being traded to the Jets. It is anybody’s guess how realistic this is.

Outside of his stint with Rodgers, his record running offenses is unremarkable. Hackett was in charge of an offense worse than the Jets’ unproductive unit this year in Denver. He did at least run a successful offense in Jacksonville in 2017 based on the run game and backed by a strong defense. Perhaps that is the route the Jets are hoping to take.

Hackett’s father Paul also served as Jets offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004, establishing a reputation as a conservative play-caller.