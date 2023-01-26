Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets looking at multiple potential options for their future at quarterback, Boomer Esiason believes one name doesn’t make any sense at all for the Jets. That name is Lamar Jackson. On its face, I actually agree with Esiason. I don’t believe Lamar can make certain throws consistently, and I don’t completely agree with putting all your eggs in a mobile QB’s basket who is getting older and has had injury issues for the last couple of seasons. Even if the offense was tailored to Jackson, it would hinder the rest of the offensive playmakers. And even moreso, we haven’t seen that style of offense have complete success in the NFL. Even those great Ravens teams with Lamar weren’t able to make it to the Superbowl. Either way, if it does happen, let’s just hope it all works out for the team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

