The Bills got knocked out of the playoffs, taking out the final AFC East team who found themselves in the playoffs in the first place. It seemed like only yesterday when the AFC East held four playoff berths - only for the Jets and Patriots to flatten themselves out of contention late in the season. For the Jets, this upcoming season could be the last for Douglas and Robert Saleh if the team isn't able to make the playoffs. It could be even worse if the team whiffs on a QB yet again. Only time will tell if they will end up making the right decisions.

