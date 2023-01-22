NFL Playoffs: 49ers vs Cowboys Game Thread

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs comes to a close this weekend with a Sunday doubleheader. In the finale the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys come into this game winners of seven of their last nine games. The Dak Prescott led Cowboys offense has been an absolute juggernaut in the second half of the season. Prior to a terrible 26 - 6 loss to the Washington Commanders to end the regular season, the Cowboys had scored 27 or more points in nine straight games. In three of those nine games the Cowboys put up 40+ points. The Cowboys then went into Tampa Bay and annihilated the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round last week, 31 - 14. This is a very difficult offense to shut down. Combine that with an excellent defense and you get a formidable challenge in the Dallas Cowboys.

The San Francisco 49ers might just be the best team in the NFL. They are certainly the hottest team in the NFL. The 49ers have not lost a game since late October. Since then they have reeled off 11 straight victories, and most of the games have not been close. Last week the 49ers dominated the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, 41 - 23. It was the 4th straight game the 49ers scored 37 points or more. Rookie sensation Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has come on in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and lit it up, to the tune of a 6-0 record as a starter. As good as the 49ers offense has been lately, the defense is even better. The 49ers boast the best defense in the NFL. They have held 9 of their last 11 opponents to 20 points or less. Now they face the juggernaut Cowboys offense. What a great way to wind up the best weekend of football of the year.

It’s the 49ers and the Cowboys to close out the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Use this thread to comment on the game.