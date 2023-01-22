NFL Playoffs: Bills vs Bengals Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. Today we have a Sunday doubleheader. In the opener the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the game cancelled a few weeks ago due to a near fatal injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game winners of eight straight games and looking like a Super Bowl favorite. The Bills have scored 30+ points in each of their last three games, and they have allowed 23 or less points in four of their last five games. The Bills started this season as a favorite to get to the Super Bowl and they have lived up to that billing all season. The one fly in the ointment for the Bills is an unfortunate proclivity for turnovers on offense. The Bills have turned the ball over more than all but one team in the NFL this season, and they have turned the ball over three times in each of their last three games. That’s playing with fire. Either the Bills will get the turnovers under control or the turnovers will likely be the Bills’ undoing as the competition gets tougher.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game red hot, winners of their last nine straight games. The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens last week in the Wild Card Round. The Bengals have turned the ball over more than once in just one of their last seven games, and just four times all season. In a tough matchup against the Bills, turnovers could be the difference.

It’s the Bills and the Bengals to open a Sunday afternoon doubleheader in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Use this thread to comment on the game.