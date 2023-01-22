Good morning Gang Green Nation! Today we get the final two games of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. These two games have the potential to be much more exciting matchups than the Saturday games. Meanwhile, in Jetsland, we’re moving into the season of endless mock drafts, proposed blockbuster trades that will never happen, salary cap bingo, and the lists of free agents the Jets should sign. Sigh.
Mike Lupica - Just another NFL postseason of misery for Jets fans
Ryan Glasspiegel - Five teams who may trade for Aaron Rodgers if Packers move on
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Lands Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Proposed Big Deal
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Gets Turned Down Again in OC Search
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Joe Namath Is Recruiting Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to NY
Phil Sullivan - NFL Announces Teams for 2023 International Games
Justin Fried - NY Jets could have serious competition for Derek Carr
Justin Fried - NY Jets hope to speak with Frank Reich for their vacant OC job
Billy Riccette - Jets add Alabama OT Tyler Steen in latest Draft Wire mock draft
Billy Riccette - Broderick Jones lands with Jets in first Daniel Jeremiah mock draft
Matt Musico - Could Jets' Nathaniel Hackett interest have Aaron Rodgers implications?
Poll
Who wins today’s playoff games?
-
46%
Bills and 49ers
-
11%
Bills and Cowboys
-
34%
Bengals and 49ers
-
7%
Bengals and Cowboys
