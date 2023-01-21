NFL Playoffs: Eagles vs Giants Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. Today we have a Saturday doubleheader. In the nightcap the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the #1 seed in the NFC, come into this game with an NFL best 14-3 record. The Eagles were 13-1 a few weeks ago and looking like the best team in football. Quarterback Jalen Hurts missed two games with an injury, both Eagles losses, before coming back to lead the Eagles to a victory over the New York Giants and a sweep of the season series to close out the regular season. This Eagles team is well rounded, finishing the regular season with the NFL’s 3rd ranked offense and 2nd ranked defense. The Eagles faced six playoff teams and went 5-1, their only loss coming when Hurts was hurt. Bottom line, if Hurts is healthy, this is a formidable team that may be the best in the NFL.

The New York Giants come into this game having won just two of their last eight games in the regular season before beating the Minnesota Vikings last week in the Wild Card Round. The Giants have beaten just three winning teams all year. For the year the Giants have a 3-6 record against playoff teams. They were swept by the Eagles in the regular season. The Giants run the ball well and don’t turn the ball over much, but overall the Giants were a slightly above average team this year. Against the Eagles this Giants team is overmatched. It will take a huge effort to pull off the upset tonight.

It’s the Eagles and the Giants in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. Use this thread to comment on the game.