NFL Playoffs: Chiefs vs Jaguars Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. Today we have a Saturday doubleheader. In the opener the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the #1 seed in the AFC, come into this game winners of 10 of their last 11 games. Featuring the NFL’s best offense and the NFL’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, the red hot Chiefs have too much firepower for most opponents. The Chiefs boast a 6-2 record against playoff teams this year. Now the Chiefs take on a young and rapidly improving Jacksonville Jaguars team living their dreams. The Jaguars are a fun story, but it may not yet be their time.

The Jaguars finished the regular season on a five game winning streak, then beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs last week. The Jaguars have a 4-3 record against playoff teams this season, including a double digit loss to the Chiefs. Trevor Lawrence, now in his 2nd season in the NFL, has begun to come into his own this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Travis Etienne at running back, Christian Kirk in the slot, and Evan Engram having a career year at tight end, the Jaguars offense is starting to cook, and the defense has been rapidly improving. That may not be enough to beat the #1 seed in the AFC this year.

It’s the Chiefs and the Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon. Use this thread to comment on the game.