Good morning Gang Green Nation! Today we get the first two games of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The other two games will be played on Sunday. The Divisional Round is often called the best weekend of NFL action all year. Most of the pretenders have been eliminated and we get four high quality games between the best teams the NFL has to offer. It’s a fun weekend for football fans. Fingers crossed the Jets will be participating in this soon.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in January:

Henry McKenna - Jets were way ahead of schedule in 2022 but still need efficient QB

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Jets Were the Best at Preventing Offensive TDs

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Jets Flew Under the Radar in 2022?

Ethan Greenberg - Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'There’s Still a Level I Haven’t Reached'

Brian Costello - Jets interview Browns receivers coach for O-coordinator job

Max Goodman - Joe Namath Thinks New York Jets Need Change at Quarterback, Wants Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NFL Reporter Put on Blast for ‘False’ Zach Wilson Story

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Could Pursue Ex-QB Frank Reich for Coaching Role

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Jordan Whitehead Named as Potential 2023 Cut

Justin Fried - Ranking the 4 best offensive coordinator candidates for the NY Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson calls out referee bias in the NFL

Billy Riccette - Joe Namath says he’ll allow No. 12 to be unretired for Aaron Rodgers

Billy Riccette - Jets interview Browns WRs coach Chad O’Shea for offensive coordinator

Billy Riccette - Jets trade up for OL help in latest mock from The 33rd Team

Billy Riccette - Report: Elijah Moore told Mike LaFleur ‘you suck’ after Week 6

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Power Ranking the Top 20 Players from 2022

Ryan Moran - 2022 New York Jets Final In-Depth Team Review

Tristin McKinstry - Jets: Zach Wilson 'mutiny' report denied by NFL insider

Jim Cerny - Joe Namath drops eye-opening Aaron Rodgers-Jets hypothetical

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.