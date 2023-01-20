Jets interview Chad O’Shea for their offensive coordinator vacancy

The Jets’ search for an offensive coordinator continued on Friday as the team interviewed Chad O’Shea, the Browns’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

O’Shea had a one year stint as Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2019. He was fired after directing a Miami offense that finished 25th in points scored. Before the start of that season, a number of analysts believed the Dolphins had the lowest talent level on their roster in recent NFL history. In this context, you could argue O’Shea’s unit overachieved.

Aside from his stint with the Dolphins, O’Shea has been coaching in the NFL since 2009. His longest tenure came as Patriots wide receivers coach from 2008 through 2019 where he was on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff for three Super Bowl wins.

He moved onto Cleveland after his year in South Florida and has been part of the Browns staff ever since.