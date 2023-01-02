MNF: Bengals vs Bills Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 17. Tonight we have the final Monday Night Football game of the season. The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills in what promises to be one of the best games of the year.

A lot is on the line for both teams in the AFC playoff picture tonight. The 11-4 Bengals can clinch the AFC North title and keep faint hopes of securing the #1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs tonight. The 12-3 Bills have already clinched the AFC East title. A win tonight would put the Bills in the lead for the #1 seed in the AFC, with a Bills win next week against the New England Patriots then sealing the deal. A loss by the Bills tonight would mean they would need the Las Vegas Raiders to upset the Kansas City Chiefs next week, along with a Bills win over the Patriots, to secure the #1 seed. A loss by the Bengals would put the #1 seed out of reach for the Bengals and make the final week game against the Baltimore Ravens for the NFC North crown.

Both teams come into this game riding winning streaks. The Bengals have won seven straight games while the Bills have won six straight. The Bengals have won three of the last five meetings between these two teams. I expect the Bills to come out on top tonight. In a matchup of two top offenses, the Bills’ superior defense should give them the advantage here. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.