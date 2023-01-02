Jets Eliminated by Seahawks | Podcast Recap

The Jets will home for the NFL Playoffs for a 12th straight season. The team completed its collapse yesterday in an uncompetitive 23-6 loss in Seattle against the Seahawks. This extended the Jets’ losing streak to five games. It also guaranteed the Jets will season the year with a losing record for a seventh straight season.

With everything on the line, the Jets showed little fight. They played their worst game of the season. Even the strength of the team, the defense, had a bad game. On the offensive side the Jets got quarterback play that gave them little chance to win. In past games, it had been Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson providing that play. This time Mike White joined the party with the type of performance that showed he is probably not the answer as a starting quarterback, even in the short term.

Today we discuss it all on the podcast. Thanks for listening and/or watching.