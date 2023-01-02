Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets lost horribly to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by the score of 23-6. The Jets offense was terrible, with Mike White throwing two interceptions to zero touchdowns. The Jets defense also played a horrific game. They let the Seahawks score on a 3-play drive to start the game and that was basically how the game went throughout the rest of the day. It got to the point where the Seahawks were taking chances on 4th down while within field goal range. The lack of ‘scariness’ from a Jets offense at the QB position has been noticeable, and something that needs to be addressed this offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.