Nathaniel Hackett among the coaches to interview for Jets offensive coordinator opening

The Jets are continuing their interview process for potential offensive coordinators. The biggest name so far to speak with the team is former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The New York Jets are currently meeting with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator position, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2023

Hackett was fired by the Broncos from their head coaching job before the end of his first season. The rationale behind the hire in the first place always seemed to be based on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Packers coaching staff under Mike LaFleur. This time last year it seemed like Rodgers might push for a trade. When that didn’t happen, the Broncos dealt for Russell Wilson, a move which has looked like a failure so far.

Looking through Hackett’s record, it feels like his time with the Packers was a bit like Adam Gase’s years with Peyton Manning. He landed a head coaching job mainly by being associated with great years by an iconic quarterback. The remainder of Hackett’s career is unimpressive, albeit with an equally unimpressive slate of quarterbacks. Perhaps above all else this should serve as a sign that the quarterback the Jets acquire will likely have far more of an impact than the offensive coordinator they bring in.

He is the son of Paul Hackett, who was a deeply unpopular figure in the fan base during a four year stint as Jets offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004.

The Jets also interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley who is also in the mix for the New England job.

The #Patriots are interviewing their TE coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job today, per source. Caley also interviewed for the #Jets OC job Tuesday. A valued young assistant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Bill Belichick reportedly thinks highly of Caley and blocked him from moving to the Raiders with Josh McDaniels a year ago. Belichick through his career has tried to steer his proteges from joining the Jets so whether you like Caley or not, a move to the Jets could be unlikely.

The Jets have also reportedly spoken with Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Along with @RichCimini list, add Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson. He has also spoken with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator position, per sources. https://t.co/idE4Lk4VYB — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2023

Johnson is viewed as a bright young offensive mind. He has worked as Jalen Hurts’ position coach the last two years as the quarterback has developed into a star. He was also Dak Prescott’s position coach in college at Mississippi State.