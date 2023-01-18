Darrell Bevell turns down Jets offensive coordinator interview

In the week since Mike LaFleur’s departure from the Jets as offensive coordinator, veteran assistant coach Darrell Bevell has been named again and again as a candidate who would interest the team. The feeling is apparently not mutual.

#Dolphins pass game coordinator/QB coach Darrell Bevell informed the #Jets and #Commanders he’s declining an interview for their OC jobs, per sources.



Bevell is well-respected and figures to have other opportunities in this cycle. But as of now, he plans to stay in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Bevell’s record running NFL offenses is about as average as you can get. In fact if you take the entirety of his coordinator career, you’d come out with the typical Bevell offense being exactly in the middle of the pack in points and yardage. He wouldn’t have been a great hire or a terrible one. Apparently he just isn't interested in coming to the Jets.

If anything this is a reminder that the offensive coordinator job isn’t the most attractive opening on the market. With no quarterback and a coaching staff likely on the hot seat entering 2023, this isn’t the easiest sell. Of course there is always an ambitious and confident coach out there looking to make a move. The Jets could certainly end up making an excellent hire. Still the circumstances mean that some coaches who are comfortable where they are might not be interested.