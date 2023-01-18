Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are being mentioned as one of the favorites to land quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason. While Jackson is a great talent, I just don’t see the fit. Any team that gets Jackson is probably going to want to run an offense that maximizes the running game, like the Ravens have done. The Jets aren’t really set up to do that. They don’t have the offensive line. They don’t have the tight ends. It just isn’t an ideal situation to bring Jackson into. I don’t really see why Jackson would want to come here. In addition, signing Jackson would take a huge chunk of the very limited amount of cap space the Jets have in 2023. The Jets would lack the ability to re-sign key free agents or replace them with upgrades. Jackson has also missed quite a bit of time in the last few years, making him an injury risk the Jets could do without. Ultimately, while Jackson would surely be a major upgrade at quarterback, I’m not sure the fit is right for either Jackson or the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Wednesday in January:

Randy Lange - Jordan Whitehead Looks to Past and Present, Likes What He Sees for Jets' Future

Eric Allen - Jets RB Breece Hall Says Knee Injury Will Be a 'Blessing' in the End

John Pullano - WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

Eric Richter - 2023 Jets quarterback odds: Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo

Daniel Kelly - What Baltimore Ravens Signing Roquan Smith Means For New York Jets

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Signing Mike White to New Deal

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Bucs QB Tom Brady in Free Agency

Michael Obermuller - Jets Insider Sends Warning on Raiders QB Derek Carr

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Carl Lawson Projected ‘Cap Casualty’ in 2023

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Adds Ex-Seahawks DL Isaiah Mack, Won’t Join for Weeks

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Todd Monken Garnering ‘NFL OC Interest’

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Analyst Wants NY to Fire Coach Rob Calabrese

Michael Obermuller - Jets Reach Out to 15-Year NFL OC Darrell Bevell: Report

Phil Sullivan - What's Next After NY Jets Part Ways With Mike LaFleur

Jonny Bisby - 3 ways the NY Jets can use their 2023 first-round pick

Justin Fried - Longtime NFL assistant is the 'perceived front runner' for the NY Jets OC job

Justin Fried - NY Jets are the betting favorite to trade for Lamar Jackson

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Darrell Bevell update, Todd Monken, Jets waiver claim

Billy Riccette - Jets with four of top 100 most-valuable players of 2022 from ESPN

Billy Riccette - Jason McCourty on Jets: ‘Go all in and bring Lamar to the Big Apple’

Billy Riccette - Jets with two finalists for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year

James Kratch - NFL insider: Jets should take run at Tom Brady, and he should listen

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.